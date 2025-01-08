Several roads remain closed

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

Several roads in Central Division remain closed to all traffic.

This as floodwaters have yet to fully recede.

According to Fiji Roads Authority Naisogo road, Wailase road, Waila road, Dawakoto road, Vugalei Cocoa road and Vatulili road are closed.

Article continues after advertisement



Vugalei Cocoa road [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

It says that Koronivia road is halfway closed.

The FRA will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as needed.