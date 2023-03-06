Several roads closed in the western division

[Source: File]

Several roads, crossings, and bridges in the Sigatoka, Nadi, Ba, Lautoka, and Rakiraki areas are now closed due to flooding.

This includes Emuri Crossing, Uluisila Crossing, and Driaba Crossing in Sigatoka; Concrete Crossing, Masi Junction; Korobebe Crossing; and Timber Deck Crossing in Nadi.

Concrete crossings in Sigatoka and Lautoka, Balevuto Crossing, Babriban Crossing, Koronubu Flat in Ba, Savusavu Crossing, and Naqoro Flat in Rakiraki are also closed due to flooding.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ba Town Council]

The Fiji Roads Authority is reminding the public to keep tabs on the advisories given by the relevant authorities.

They are also urging the public not to cross flooded roads or low-level crossings.



[Nadi Bridge]

The FRA also states that contractors are working on the restoration of the causeway of the Vunisea Jetty in Kadavu, as it was partially eroded and rock armors were partially dislodged.