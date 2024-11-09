Seven-year-old joins walk for climate action

Seven-year-old Isabelle Xin Yi Ong

The future of the Pacific was on display today as young children, some as young as seven participated in EUWalk4ClimateAction organized by the European Union Delegation to the Pacific.

The 5-kilometer non-competitive walk kicked off at 6:30am from Paradiso in Suva with scenic routes guiding participants as they united in a collective stand against climate change.

Seven-year-old Isabelle Xin Yi Ong who was among 300 participants who took part in the walk this morning voiced her hopes for the future

“I always carry my small water bottle bag around so that I don’t litter and contribute to pollution and global warming. There are countries which are now sinking like Tuvalu”



EU Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert [Source: European Union in the Pacific/Facebook]

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert acknowledged the EU’s ongoing partnership with the Pacific and reiterated that climate change remains the focal point of EU-Pacific cooperation.



French Ambassador to Fiji Julie Le Saos

French Ambassador to Fiji, Julie Le Saos highlighted the importance of not only discussing climate action but embodying it.

“It’s great to see all these people coming together to walk for climate and we are ready to walk the talk as the EU ambassador said so its great, I am here with my seven year old son and we all very committed to that cause, it’s very important that we all together make a change for climate.”

The walk aims to highlight the importance of climate action, with a particular focus on the Pacific Islands, where the effects of climate change are felt most acutely.