Seruiratu raises alarm over crime rates

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has expressed deep concern over recent crime and drug statistics particularly the surge in crimes against women.

He notes that the Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew had revealed a 10% overall increase in crime in January.

Seruiratu claims that 31% of these crimes targeted women.

He also acknowledged Fiji’s vulnerability as a developing Pacific hub noting the challenging battle against drugs.

According to Seruiratu, concerted effort to enhance the Fiji’s capacity to combat drug-related issues.

The Opposition Leader has urged police officers to uphold their roles with transparency and accountability citing recent incidents of alleged evidence tampering and police brutality.

Seruiratu echoed a call for the Acting Police Commissioner to be surrounded by experienced individuals.

He claims that some experienced officers were removed by this government.

Highlighting the critical need for collaboration among religious bodies, stakeholders, communities and the government, Seruiratu stressed the collective responsibility to uphold national discipline and respect for the law.

He commended the Fiji Police Force’s efforts in combating drugs but called for a reevaluation of the social structure to instill discipline at the family and community levels.

Seruiratu has also called for the need to engage religious leaders, community leaders and traditional authorities to support the Fiji Police Force in addressing the rising trends of crimes against women and illicit drug activities.