Security on our terms says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confidently stated that Australia has no intention of dictating how Fiji manages its security matters.

Rabuka made the comment following a two-hour meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Denarau, Nadi last night.

He said he was pleased to welcome Albanese back to Fiji following his reappointment.

The Fijian Prime Minister described Australia as a pillar of stability and growth for the country.

He also stressed that Australia has no plans to make security or defense decisions on behalf of Fiji.

“No, they just want to cooperate with what we have as our program. They do not want to dictate; they want to cooperate.”

Rabuka further confirmed that there were no discussions regarding Fiji’s relationship with China.

Albanese is scheduled to travel to the United States and Canada from Fiji.

While in Seattle, he will meet with business leaders to explore collaboration between the US and Australia on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

He will then head to Kananaskis, Canada, to attend the G7 Summit.

