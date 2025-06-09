Second suspect arrested in Raiwaqa robbery case

Police have arrested a second suspect allegedly involved in the aggravated robbery outside the Raiwai Top Shop in Raiwaqa, Suva.

The arrest was carried out by the Southern Division task force along Grantham Road.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Raiwaqa Police Station, where investigations are ongoing.

Article continues after advertisement

The robbery occurred earlier when a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his watch and cash while waiting for a bus outside the Milverton Road Top Shop.

Police had earlier arrested a 23-year-old man from Raiwai in connection with the case.

Authorities say efforts are continuing to locate and arrest the third suspect believed to have been involved in the incident.

Police are urging members of the public with information that may assist investigations to come forward.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.