Scrutiny of tenants urged in Ba amid drug concerns

Ba Provincial Chair Ratu Meli Tora is calling for closer scrutiny of tenants on leased lands in the province, following the recent multimillion-dollar drug bust at Vatia Wharf.

Ratu Meli says the incident has raised serious concerns that some tenants may be involved in illegal activities, including the harbouring of drugs.

He is urging landowners to take a more proactive role by working closely with the iTaukei Land Trust Board to properly assess lease applicants and to monitor those occupying leased lands.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some tenants are harboring drugs. This means landowners must work closely with the iTaukei Land Trust Board to properly assess those applying for leases.”

Ratu Meli says landowners, traditional leaders and relevant authorities must work together to prevent leased land from being used for criminal activities.

He adds that the fight against drugs requires vigilance at all levels, and communities must play their part to help keep Ba Province safe.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.