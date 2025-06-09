Schools to engage in marine conservation

National Geographic’s Pristine Seas team is reaching beyond the deep sea to engage students and teachers in Fiji, giving them a firsthand look at their work and the importance of protecting marine ecosystems.

Fiji Expedition leader Kelly Moore says the initiative is designed to give local schools a firsthand look at the team’s work, from cutting-edge marine technology to sustainable practices that blend science with traditional knowledge.

“Our education leg which follows the deep-sea leg and we will be inviting educators out on the Argo for four days and will work together with our team and our education team, and scientist and develop some resources for students and teachers here in Fiji.”

The outreach program aims to spark curiosity and environmental awareness among young Fijians, highlighting how community wisdom and scientific research work hand-in-hand to protect the ocean.

Educators and students are invited aboard the research vessel to meet scientists, storytellers, and conservationists, offering a rare glimpse into the world of marine exploration.

A documentary produced during the expedition will showcase groundbreaking research, cultural insights, and the inspiring stories driving Fiji’s marine protection journey, capturing the spirit of a nation committed to safeguarding its ocean future.

