Scammer tricks victim out of $1,800

An online loan scam is now being investigated by police after a person paid $1,800 to a fake lender on social media.

The Consumer Council of Fiji said the victim was tricked over two weeks by a page called Quick and Easy. This page promised fast loan approval and quick payment.

The victim was shown fake loan contracts and asked to pay several fees called processing fees and penalties.

The money was never given, and the scammers stopped responding after the complaint was made.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil states this shows the need for better digital and financial knowledge.

She adds that no real lender asks for big payments before giving a loan. People should be careful when dealing with lenders they cannot verify online.