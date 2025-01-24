Sayed-Khaiyum's political future uncertain

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has addressed growing speculation about his political future, stating that his current focus is on his ongoing court cases and health.

This follows questions about whether he will form a new party ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Sayed-Khaiyum, while not confirming or denying plans to launch a new political movement, urged politicians to prioritize Fiji’s welfare and national development.

Article continues after advertisement



Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

His comments come after Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu announced plans to establish a new political party, acknowledging the leadership lessons gained from FijiFirst over the years.

“My main focus at the moment is, of course, my court cases and my health. As you know, I’ve applied twice to go overseas. I need to get reviewed. The problems, some of the health problems I have cannot be treated in Fiji. You don’t have the specialist in Fiji to do that.”

While Sayed-Khaiyum wished those seeking new political ventures well, he emphasized that Fiji future should be the primary concern of all politicians.

Sayed-Khaiyum is facing a few court cases, which are set for trial later this year, and has made it clear that his immediate attention is directed at resolving these legal matters.