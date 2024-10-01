Savusavu market vendors look forward to new facility

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad meets with Savusavu market vendors [Source: Ministry of Finance/Facebook]

More than 180 market vendors are looking forward to the completion of the newly built market in Savusavu.

This as it will provide them an opportunity to sell their produce from a modern facility.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, was briefed on the construction progress of the new market last week where he met with the Savusavu Town Council officials and market vendors.

He says the coalition government had allocated funding for this project in the last two financial years to ensure the completion of the project, despite the project being commenced five years ago it was never completed.