Sangam Nursing graduates 14 new midwives

The national shortage of midwives is expected to ease with the graduation of 14 newly qualified midwifery nurses from the Sangam College of Nursing and Health Care Education in Labasa.

The midwives were among 113 student nurses who graduated this year, including those who completed the Postgraduate Diploma in Midwifery, a qualification regarded as crucial for strengthening maternal and newborn care across the country.

Among today’s graduates was Staff Nurse Jokapeci Tuinaosara, who has served with the Ministry of Health for the past decade and now looks forward to joining the Nabouwalu Divisional Hospital’s midwifery team.

“This is my 10th year in the service. Today has been a blessing for me. I know that I’ve always admired the work of midwives from a distance, but as I graduate today, I hope to go back to the country and serve the people of Bua, especially the women, in caring for maternal and newborn care.”

Another newly qualified midwife, Nellie Masioliva, says the journey was challenging but her passion for mothers and newborns motivated her to complete the program.

Adding to today’s achievements, student nurse Ana Loki received the gold medal, along with three special awards, in recognition of her academic excellence.

The Sangam College of Nursing says the 113 graduates, including the 14 midwives, will significantly contribute to addressing the national shortage of nurses and midwifery specialists, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

