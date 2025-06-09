Police intensify crackdown on illicit drugs

[Photo: File]

Police are intensifying operations against the illicit drug trade, with arrests for cultivation and possession being made across the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says frontline operations and the joint task force, supported by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, are carrying out operations in Nadi and Lautoka.

He says arrests were made for alleged unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs in Savusavu and Taveuni this past week, while arrests for unlawful possession were recorded in the other four divisions.

Cash believed to be proceeds of crime was also seized.

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In Ba, three men fled when police on beat patrol approached them after they were seen acting suspiciously.

Police say a plastic bag containing several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana fell from one of the suspects during the chase.

Their identities are known to police.

ACP Vusonilawe says operations are targeting both green and white drugs, with some arrests involving repeat offenders.

He says support capabilities, including the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and other law enforcement agencies, are also being deployed to help curb the illicit drug trade.

Members of the public are being urged to call 1681 to report suspicious activities and drug-related offences.