Rubbish dump relocation plans announced

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa has outlined plans for the relocation of the Sigatoka rubbish dump.

Established in 1949, the current dump site is situated near the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Sigatoka Sand Dunes.

Nalumisa says it is threatening public health and the town’s image as a tourist gateway.

The proximity of the dump has raised alarm bells regarding environmental degradation and health risks due to frequent fires that emit toxic fumes, endangering nearby communities and tourists alike.

Nalumisa has emphasized the need for action, highlighting that the existing dump detracts from Sigatoka’s potential as a hub for economic growth and tourism.

He says the government recognizes the importance of addressing this long-standing issue.

In partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ministry is committed to establishing a sustainable waste management system.

This initiative is part of a broader National Development Plan which aims to create a modern landfill and recycling facilities in the Western Division over the next three years.

Nalumisa states that plans include the rehabilitation of four existing dump sites including Sigatoka and the implementation of a competitive bidding process for Public Private Partnerships.

This strategy aims to modernize waste management infrastructure, ensuring proper containment and environmental monitoring to prevent ecological damage associated with open dumping.

The Minister says the Ministry is exploring the establishment of a waste management authority. This central body will enhance governance and consistency in waste management policies across Fiji.

The Waste Management Plan promises to reduce environmental pollution, protect cultural heritage, and preserve the Sigatoka Sand Dunes’ UNESCO status.

With improved sorting and recycling facilities, Nalumisa states that valuable resources can be recovered from waste, contributing to a circular economy.