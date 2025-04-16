Ross McDonald honoured with prestigious Grand Master’s award

Ross McDonald [Photo: Supplied]

The United Grand Lodge of England has honoured Ross McDonald of Suva with the prestigious Grand Master’s award, the Order of Service to Masonry.

This is in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the organization over many years.

A member of the Lodge of Fiji since 1973, he has served as Master of both the Lodge of Fiji in Suva and the Lodge of Discovery in Port Vila.

He retired on 31st December 2023 from his role as Grand Inspector of the South West Pacific Group of Lodges which includes Fiji and Vanuatu.

Inaugurated in 1945, the Grand Master’s award is limited to only 12 recipients worldwide at any given time, with just 82 awards granted since its establishment.

It stands as the highest honour awarded to Freemasons by the United Grand Lodge of England.





