Root crop shortage to push prices up in Labasa

Labasa Vendors Association President Waisea Makulau says the annual drop in supply is evident across all produce this year.

He adds that customers are already turning to alternatives such as rice and cassava, with dalo prices expected to increase due to limited stock.

“Dalo is always in demand every year during the festive season, but what we have seen in the past is that supply cannot meet the demand from customers here in Labasa. That could be the case again this year.”

Makulau says the situation highlights the need for increased farming activity in the North to meet future demand.

Meanwhile, pineapples are currently in season and widely available, but customers are reminded to compare prices carefully during the festive period.

