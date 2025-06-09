Roko Tui Bua calls for curfew on drug suspects

A senior administrative officer of the Bua Provincial Council Office is calling for stricter controls on individuals suspected of drug-related offences.

Roko Tui Bua, Valetino Seruitukana, made the submission during the Counter Narcotics Bill consultation in Bua.

Seruitukana proposed that strict curfews be imposed on those found in possession of drugs or under investigation, saying illegal substances often circulate when suspects are able to move freely within communities.

“This is the only way that we should stop all these drugs roaming our streets because lives are really vulnerable, and it would be best if there is a curfew on drug suspects.”

He says such measures would prevent suspects from moving freely and restrict visitors, reducing opportunities for continued illegal activity.

Seruitukana also urged village headmen to strengthen monitoring of people entering villages or staying temporarily, warning that communities remain vulnerable to illicit operations.

The Counter Narcotics Bill consultation continues in the Northern Division this week.

