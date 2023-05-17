News

Roads must not be compromised: Seruiratu

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 17, 2023 10:13 am

Roads serve a critical service to society and its maintenance must never be compromised.

This has been highlighted by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

Seruiratu says the country’s roads are in a deteriorating state, and this could be attributed to the government’s decision to redirect funds from the Fiji Roads Authority’s rip and remake program.

The Fiji Roads Authority had suspended the program earlier this year to give priority to routine road maintenance.

“Again, I wish to emphasize the fact that the government needs to consider how to direct resources to important infrastructure, particularly roads, and we see this as a matter of urgent priority.”

Meanwhile Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau had earlier confirmed that some road programs, such as the rip and remake and the re-sealing program, are currently on hold until the next financial year.

He says the FRA has also had to halt work done by some contractors as the FRA does not have a separate budget for emergency work.

