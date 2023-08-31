Rise in female graduates at USP

[Source: USP/ Facebook]

An increasing number of women are achieving academic success at the University of the South Pacific.

The latest data reveals that this semester, 65 per cent of the total graduates are female, showcasing a clear surge in women’s pursuit of advanced education, surpassing their male counterparts.

Among the graduates is Ema Drauvesi, who attained a Degree in Environmental Management.

“Don’t be discouraged, mostly single moms they feel embarrassed but don’t be and don’t be discouraged because they are the reason I keep on going everyday so if they are there support them because they will support you again.”

Drauvesi is a single mother has stressed the importance of obtaining a higher education qualification for individuals from diverse walks of life.

Adi Varanisese Rokoburogo has chosen to dedicate her Bachelors of Agriculture Degree to her mother, citing her mother’s unwavering determination as a driving force that propelled her to successfully complete her studies.

“Looking at the struggles and sacrifices that she made for me I also put in my head that one day I have to make her proud and I made sure that when I came to USP I was motivating myself to pay off whatever my mom has done for me.”

The commencement ceremony saw Filimoni Nalohevu, the graduate speaker, receiving his Degree with distinction.

The moment moved Nalohevu’s mother to tears, as she witnessed her son’s remarkable academic achievement.

“There were challenges faced in life since I raised him as a single parent but we managed to pull through till today.”

A total of 1196 students are set to celebrate their graduation from the University of the South Pacific this week.