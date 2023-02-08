Rise in concerns about cyberbullying

Cyberbullying is on the rise, and there is a need to educate children against it.

Phycologist Selina Kuruleca says cyberbullying can occur through SMS, text, and apps, or online in social media, forums, or gaming where people can view, participate in, or share content.

She says that with the commonality of social media and digital forums, content shared by individuals can often be viewed by strangers as well as acquaintances.

“Cyberbullying is vicious. In other countries where studies have been done, there have been direct relationships between an increase in cyberbullying and suicides. So this data is available overseas. I hope that in time, with our Cyber Crime Unit there, with funding through the National Committee on Prevention of Suicide side, maybe funding to our institutions, the FNU USB we can do some of these studies and begin to show some of the trends that we have here in Fiji.”



Phycologist Selina Kuruleca.

Kuruleca says cyberbullying is vicious, and studies have shown that there has been a direct relationship between an increase in cyberbullying and suicides.

She has urged people involved in cyberbullying to stop, saying it is not good for them or the victim.

Kuruleca hopes that with funding provided by institutions, they can do some studies and show some of the trends that are occurring in Fiji regarding cyberbullying.