RFMF holds ceremony to heal wounds of past mutiny

Today will be a significant day for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces as current and former personnel gather for the Reconciliation and Restoration ceremony.

Efforts have been made over recent weeks to promote unity within the military and offer an opportunity for those involved in past conflicts to seek reconciliation.

The Prime Minister attended one of these ceremonies, expressing optimism about the progress being made.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says today’s event will hold great meaning for those affected by past events, including those who played a role in them.

“It’s an internal one between the Commander and all ranks and the families of those that might have been affected and it will be a great get-together for all those victims and those that have been blamed for the mutiny and the victims of the mutiny.”

Earlier this week, former members of the Counter Revolutionary Warfare Unit joined the ceremony, encouraged to seek forgiveness from those they may have wronged, addressing grievances that have lingered for nearly 25 years.