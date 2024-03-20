Rewa Bridge traffic restricted

The Rewa bridge

Police are currently managing traffic flow at the Rewa Bridge due to flooding, affecting residents’ daily commutes and access to essential services.

The continuous heavy rain from last night and subsequent flooding have led to restrictions on movement, impacting the local communities.

The persistent rainfall has caused the water levels to rise due poor drainage systems, making it unsafe for vehicles to pass through the area.

Nausori Taxi driver Chandra Singh says this is not the first time it has happened.

Singh says business and drivers are affected and commuters find it hard to travel to and from Nausori.

The restricted movement has posed challenges for residents especially those who rely on crossing the bridge for work.

Many have expressed frustration over the delays and difficulties in reaching their destinations with some reporting significant disruptions to their daily routines.

Local authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and adhere to the traffic directives in place.

They are also working to address the flooding issue and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

Residents are calling for the authorities to step up and fix the drainage system at the Bridge as it is the cause of floods at the Rewa Bridge.