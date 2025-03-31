Respect and unity among all faiths: Singh

[File Photo]

Fiji is a multicultural society where people from different religions live in harmony, making it essential to respect each other’s beliefs.

As Muslim communities celebrate Eid, the Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs has extended his heartfelt best wishes to all.

He emphasizes that Eid is a time of joy, reflection, and gratitude, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Article continues after advertisement

“My message is that let’s continue to be in this way in this country and respect everybody’s religion and celebrate and try to see that there is no adverse comments given by anybody about any religion.”

Singh also highlighted the importance of unity and harmony during this special occasion, encouraging everyone to embrace the spirit of giving, compassion, and mutual respect.

He adds that Eid is not only significant for the Muslim community but for all people, as it promotes values of kindness and togetherness that strengthen the fabric of society.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.