Residents voices to return as Local Government Elections near

“After 21 years the voice of residents in our town and cities are returning to where it belongs.”

This was a statement by the Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Chairperson of Local Government Elections Working Group, Seema Sharma while officiating at the launch of the FEOs Local Government Elections Awareness Drive

Sharma said the return of the Local Government Elections marks an important step for the country especially in strengthening municipal governance across our various towns and cities

“The voice of our residents is returning to where it belongs, at the heart of municipal decision-making.”

Additionally, the FEO confirmed that voter registrations for the Local Government Elections will commence on April 13 marking the next step for the elections scheduled for September.

In a statement, the FEO noted that the Electoral Commission will determine and announce the polling day and issue the Writ for the Local Government Elections to the Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

The Elections office now plans to ensure that voters across Fiji’s 13 Municipalities receive clear and accessible information about the Local Government Elections.

