Relocation plans underway for Veidogo families

Twenty-three families from the Veidogo Settlement in Vatuwaqa, Suva, will be relocated to Mokosoi Development Estate in Deuba under a new agreement endorsed by Cabinet.

The Memorandum of Agreement is between the Ministry of Housing, the Housing Authority of Fiji, and Habitat for Humanity Fiji.

The relocation follows a Ministry-led survey in April 2024, which assessed the number of households in the 4.5-hectare settlement.

The survey identified those who had received eviction notices and evaluated their financial readiness and relocation preferences.

Cabinet says relocation options for the remaining families in Veidogo are still being explored.

