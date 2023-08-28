Regional solidarity needed to address challenges: Prasad

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The coalition government is a strong advocate for regional solidarity, says Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

He highlighted this while meeting with the Minister for Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Aqeel Al Khateeb, at Ro Lalabalavu House yesterday.

Prasad says they need a united Pacific to address new challenges in the region such as geostrategic competition, climate change, and solutions to the unique challenges of smallness, geographical distance from major markets, and a narrow economic base.

While welcoming the Saudi Arabia Minister for Tourism, Prasad also said that the government is committed to democracy, the rule of law, media freedom, human rights, and social justice.



