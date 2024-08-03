Regional integration vital for PICs: Prasad

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad highlights the critical need for regional integration and climate finance.

Speaking after the two-day Forum Economic Ministers Meeting yesterday, Prasad emphasized the importance of Pacific island countries, including Australia and New Zealand, working together towards deeper and more meaningful regional integration.

Prasad states that a focus on regional economic integration is crucial for achieving the transformative agenda of sustainable and resilient economic growth.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m very pleased to say that the ministers were able to discuss this openly, freely. I’m very pleased to say that the outcomes, when it is available and when you see them, reflect very clearly the determination of the finance ministers. Of course, this determination will feed into the leaders’ forum, and we will be able to move towards achieving many of the elements.”

He stresses that the availability of climate finance is critical, especially given the fiscal stress caused by past events and the aftermath of COVID-19.

The FEMM meeting also marks the collective commitment of Pacific island nations to work towards a stronger.