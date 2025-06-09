Reforms streamline business, adjustments required

[Photo: FILE]

Retailers in Suva say doing business has improved in recent years due to government digital reforms, but challenges remain.

Strict regulations and labour shortages continue to put pressure on businesses.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel states e-portals and online systems have made registrations, tax submissions and compliance processes easier.

Suva businesses state that continued reforms, clearer consultation, and support for workforce development are essential to further improve the business environment.

“ease of business, like I said, this new wet came in was not easy. A lot of transformation to be done, a lot of price changes to be done and make sure we follow the rules and regulations.”

However, Patel adds that recent changes to tax rates and pricing rules required major adjustments, forcing retailers to update systems and maintain compliance.

Patel states that they hope the government can take a step to encourage local people to take up opportunities instead of bringing people from overseas, we must promote local employment, to increase productivity.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty points out that initiatives are underway to support businesses.

“Ease of doing business is a difficult topic. It remains a challenge in Fiji, and I’ve been told it’s been discussed for many years. So I think there’s been several initiatives that have happened.”

The association states that continued reforms, clearer consultation, and support for workforce development are essential to further improve Fiji’s business environment.

