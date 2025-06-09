Ravunawa calls for commitment in HIV fight

[file photo]

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa admits that the rising number of HIV cases is placing increasing pressure on health resources and testing the system’s ability to respond effectively.

Speaking at Fiji’s first HIV clinical training for internal medicine doctors, Ravunawa called on health workers to elevate their level of commitment in the fight against the virus.

He says the training is designed to build confidence, sharpen clinical skills, and ensure HIV care aligns with national treatment protocols.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa

“We are seeing rising numbers of people presenting with advanced HIV, complex co-infections, and late-stage complications that no longer allow us the luxury of delay or complacency.”

Ravunawa stresses that the HIV response requires more than just funding; it depends heavily on the dedication of frontline health workers.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to achieving the targets of zero new HIV infections, zero AIDS-related deaths, and zero discrimination.

