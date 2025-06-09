Most rape cases committed by those known to victims

A ten-year analysis of rape cases decided by the High Court reveals that children constitute the majority of victims.

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement reports that over the past decade, more than half of the survivors annually were under 18.

This trend spiked recently, with minors accounting for 93% of victims in 2024 and 100% in 2025.

Offenses were overwhelmingly committed by men aged 25 to 42.

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Between 50% and 78% of cases involved perpetrators known to the victim, often within domestic settings; in 2025, 78% of victims were related to their attacker.

The analysis reviewed 482 cases published on the Pacific Islands Legal Information Institute.

It builds on FWRM’s 2017 research, which noted that women in Fiji take an average of 868 days to report abuse.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh says the data paints a troubling picture of persistent patterns where the most vulnerable face harm in their own homes.

She stressed the urgent need for societal awareness and protective measures to break this cycle.

FWRM is calling on the government and justice stakeholders to strengthen efforts against sexual violence and acknowledges the International Center for Advocates Against Discrimination for technical support.

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