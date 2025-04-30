Radrodro pushes for inclusive education reforms

[File Photo]

The Education Act is undergoing a major overhaul to align with modern education needs.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro told Parliament that the comprehensive review, officially approved by Cabinet on September 10th last year is progressing well.

Radrodro says the Ministry aims to submit a draft Education Bill for Cabinet consideration by July this year.

Radrodro explained that the current Education Act, enacted in 1966, has only been amended a few times and remains rooted in an era when education systems were traditional and centralized.

He emphasized that the world and education standards have evolved significantly since then.

“Several challenges and gaps have surfaced, highlighting the limitations of the current legislation in addressing the complexities of modern education. Also, the outdated provisions within the Act do not adequately address critical areas such as digital learning, special inclusive education practices, the professional development of teachers and contemporary education financing mechanisms.”

Additionally, Radrodro notes that gaps exist in school governance, accountability, health and safety in schools, and teacher training and ethics.

He adds that the current Act also lacks sufficient provisions for early childhood education, the creation of safe learning environments, and the integration of digital technology and cyber safety.

The Minister shared that the review process, launched in March is being driven by a dedicated Education Review Team working alongside key stakeholders and institutional partners.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is preparing for an extensive nationwide consultation phase to ensure that the new legislation reflects the views, needs, and aspirations of all Fijians.

