Radisson Blu funds $40k upgrade at Nadi Hospital

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Hotel Manager Peter Ehrenbrandtner [left] and Nadi Hospital’s Board of Visitors Trust Chair Mohammed Israr Khan

The restrooms in Nadi Hospital’s Women’s Ward have been upgraded to provide a more hygienic and comfortable environment for patients.

This follows a $40,000 investment by Radisson Blu Resort Fiji to refurbish the facilities, resulted from the hospital’s Board of Visitors Trust reaching out to resorts for support in enhancing the hospital’s infrastructure and addressing critical needs.

Radisson Blu’s Responsible Business Manager Satya Narayan says the project aligns with the resort’s responsible business initiatives.

He explained the poor condition of the facilities, noting that it was a burden not only for the patients but also for the hospital staff.

“The water was spilling from the shower room into the ward, and they always had to close the ward and keep on cleaning, so the condition was very bad, and the environment was completely unsuitable for the patients to use. That’s why we got involved to help Nadi Hospital upgrade their standard.”

Nadi Hospital’s Board of Visitors Trust Chair Mohammed Israr Khan says infrastructure is a major concern for hospitals, outlining the Board’s role in assisting with funding needs.

“One of the main purposes for the board is to help the ministry in finding out or getting donors to do certain things, which the ministry is unable to do because of the constraints.”

The hospital has a yearly priority list, and this project is one of many, with others further down the list set to be addressed soon.