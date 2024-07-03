Rabuka seeks regional support for 'Ocean of Peace' declaration

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is strongly advocating for the declaration of the Blue Pacific as an “Ocean of Peace” amidst escalating geo-strategic tensions and economic uncertainties.

Rabuka highlights the need for high-level principles to guide future policies toward promoting peace.

He also recognizes the challenges posed by increasing geostrategic complexities in the region.

“So whoever enters the Pacific region will be compelled to tone down and tune in to the ways of the Pacific. The Ocean of Peace will be the Blue Pacific’s contribution to world order. Our Blue Pacific region and our peoples will be the very emblems of peace.”

Rabuka states that his government has been actively developing the concept of the Ocean of Peace and announced plans to present these initiatives to fellow Forum Leaders at their upcoming meeting in Tonga.

He also invites member countries to contribute ideas to refine the proposal and ensure a peaceful future for the Blue Pacific.