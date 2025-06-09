Rabuka pushes leadership at Lautoka Police opening

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The new Lautoka Police Station has officially opened, providing a modern facility that brings key policing functions together under one roof.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officiated at the launch, calling on police officers and community leaders to work together to prevent crime and ensure the safety of the city.

Rabuka says the $30 million station strengthens service delivery and response capabilities.

He highlighted Lautoka’s long policing history, dating back to 1899, and encouraged officers to uphold the proud tradition of the Fiji Police Force.

He also reflected on recent violent incidents, urging the public, families, and schools to play a greater role in shaping safe behaviour.

Rabuka thanked the community, project teams, and regional partners, including the Australian Federal Police, for supporting the initiative and improving public safety.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the new structure is more than a modern building.

It is a sign that policing must keep up with the pace of public expectations.

“So the renovated police station is what it means to us. It’s not only that we are proud of having another new refurbished and renovated police station, but it also demands more in terms of our service to the members of the public, and we acknowledge the government for continuing to support the organisation.”

