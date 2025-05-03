Rabuka extends gratitude to Fijian media

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says we live in an era where the media landscape is continuously changing.

Rabuka adds that journalists face increasingly difficult challenges, and recognizing the value of a free and independent press is crucial.

As World Press Freedom Day is celebrated today, Rabuka thanked those in the media, including reporters, radio announcers, television presenters, camera operators, media office cleaners, and news managers.

Rabuka says that just over two years ago, media and expression freedoms were suppressed.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He adds that under the Media Industry Development Authority Act, the previous government forced journalists to work in fear of prosecution, facing fines and jail time.

He adds that one of the Coalition Government’s early decisions was to remove the MIDA Act.

Rabuka says that today, as we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, we recommit to the values of freedom of expression and the press.



Our Senior Journalist Apenisa Waqairadovu in an interview with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

Rabuka stresses the coalition government also wants to highlight journalists’ achievements and resilience in providing accurate information and fostering openness.

He adds that they understand accountability, safety, and support for journalists presenting the truth is more important than ever.

Rabuka adds they stand in solidarity with those striving for truth, transparency, and justice.

He says the government opened the Public Service Broadcast Grant to other broadcasters in pursuit of these values.

Communications Fiji Limited and MaiTV are now PSB Grant signatories.

The two media operators have joined the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation in promoting national unity through essential public information.

Rabuka appealed to mainstream and social media practitioners to exercise their rights and freedoms responsibly.

