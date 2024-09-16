Rabuka endorses Fiji’s neutral foreign policy

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reaffirms Fiji's neutral foreign policy and strong global relations.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Rabuka has emphasized that Fiji maintains strong relationships with Australia, New Zealand, and China, while continuing to uphold its bilateral ties with the United States.

Rabuka reiterated that these relationships do not negatively impact Fiji’s connection with any other countries.

“We are friends to all, enemies to none. Unhealthy relations between other nations should not affect Fiji’s partnerships.”

Rabuka also highlighted the importance of enhancing trade relations to support Fiji’s economic growth.

Fiji continues to maintain is bilateral relations to ensure that the coalition government provide the best services to Fijians moving forward.