Rabuka accepts role in 1987 human rights abuses

The push for answers on human rights violations from 1987 dominated proceedings as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Rabuka said that he had no control over those who were personally and directly involved.

He regretted that the events happened but accepted responsibility for opening the door to them.

Rabuka said the responsibility was on his shoulders and he had to ensure all subordinate commanders understood their duties.

Nothing harmful individually, that it would not harm any person. Soldiers carried ammunition but no loaded weapon to avoid harming unarmed civilians.

Reflecting on his thoughts during the unrest, Rabuka said his fear was that there would be a breakdown of communication from me to the commanders on the ground and to the soldiers.

“My fear was that there would be a breakdown of communication from me to the commanders on the ground and to the soldiers. And I wanted to be very, very clear with my chief of staff and the unit commanders that they would make sure that we do not use force unduly, even to the extent that at the beginning, the army was supposed to be working with the police.”

Rabuka said that he asked his men if anyone was prepared to shoot someone in a crowd. He added that some hands went up until he told them to look closely and imagine it was a woman and then that it was their mother, at which point all the hands went down.

When asked for a specific truth, Rabuka said the truth was also a fact.

Rabuka said that the situation at the time allowed for it.

He added that they were supposed to be instruments of governance and follow the will of the people, but they did not and that was why he was appearing before the Commission to confess that wrong.

