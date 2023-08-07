QVS rejects bullying and criminal activities

Queen Victoria School maintains a strong stance against bullying and criminal activities, emphasizing its commitment to a safe and nurturing environment for students.

Principal, Timoci Vosailagi asserts that any student found involved in violent or criminal behaviour is removed from the school.

Acknowledging the challenge of completely eradicating such issues, Vosailagi emphasizes the school’s dedication to reducing bullying and criminal activities.

“It will not go away overnight, we need to do some soul-searching in terms of standard operating procedures on what to do, we need to follow the child protection act and the policies of MOE so we do the right thing and we do the right training.”

Vosailagi says given the school’s legacy of excellence, he aims to revive and maintain this reputation for the benefit of the students and the community.

Former student and Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, identifies social media exposure, drug use, bullying, and crimes as influential factors affecting students’ behaviour.

“I urge you here at QVS such behaviour is not tolerated. We are and have been known to be one of the best schools in Fiji in terms of discipline, academic, sports excellence and culture.”

Parents have in recent times raised concerns about the culture of bullying practised within QVS, with many having to withdraw their children from the institution.