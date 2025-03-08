Push to recognize unpaid work by women

More than 100 people gathered at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva earlier today to support the global women’s strike, demanding recognition of women’s human rights.

The “If Women Stop, the World Stops” concert brought together women from different walks of life, creating a safe space for sharing, advocacy, and empowerment.

The event was organized by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement.

Article continues after advertisement

Communication Manager Serelisoni Moceica says the platform aims to highlight the importance of unpaid work done by women.

“The focus of the event is to recognize the unpaid care work done by women. We ask our partners and the women who come here to take a break, use this platform to voice your opinions and issues. It’s just a way for us to step away from all that unpaid care work. Just come and relax for the day.”

Moceica adds there are programs and projects currently underway to address the gaps in gender equality and policy-making.

Singer and songwriter Laisa Vulakoro, who is the newly appointed chairperson of the Fiji Performing Rights Association – the first woman to hold the position in the industry is encouraging women to push beyond barriers.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, movements are working across barriers to achieve equality for all.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.