Push for more women in male-dominated jobs

Pacific Polytech Chair Dr. Ganesh Chand

Encouraging young people to pursue any career path they choose is not only important but also crucial for Fiji’s current workforce.

Pacific Polytech Chair Dr. Ganesh Chand highlights that while opportunities are opening up, many parents still need to fully support their daughters’ entry into traditionally male-dominated fields.

He emphasizes that Fiji’s growing demand for skilled workers means qualifications and abilities matter most, regardless of gender. Addressing this issue will require moving beyond traditional mindsets.

“There are many reasons for this. One of them is that in families, parents often tell females, ‘You should do office work, not become a carpenter, electrician, plumber, or mechanic.’ Change must start at home. Parents need to encourage their daughters to pursue any profession they desire,”

Dr. Ganesh adds that the institution is also focusing on plans for Vanua Levu, particularly considering the skill demands under the Na Vualiku Tourism Project. This includes working with the government to secure land for major campuses in Labasa, Savusavu, and Taveuni.

Meanwhile, Pacific Polytech is developing digitalized programs for greater accessibility and is inviting retirees with expertise and competence to join the teaching team.

