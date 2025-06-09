Public urged to refrain from defaming teen mum

The Ministry of Education is urging the general public to refrain from defaming the young student and mother of the child recently found in a public convenience of a University in Lautoka.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro has asked for privacy for the young mother as health authorities tend to her and the young baby.

Radrodro says the public need to understand that as a young teenager, the mental health of the new mum is very important and must be protected and supported by relevant authorities.

He says it is not in anyone’s interest to condemn or judge the young girl, who needs support and love at this stage.

Radrodro has also directed the Ministry officials to ensure counseling is made available to the young mother, who is a student at the University.

