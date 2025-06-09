Prasad's stay application transferred to Justice Bull's court

Professor Biman Prasad appeared at the Suva High Court this morning

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad appeared in the Suva High Court this morning for his stay application matter.

Professor Prasad is challenging the charge laid by Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption against him.

He is charged with a count of failure to comply with statutory disclosure requirements.

Article continues after advertisement

On or about 30th December 2015 in Suva, Prasad, as an office holder of the registered National Federation Party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, allegedly failed to comply with Section 24(1)(b)(iv) by omitting to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts Pte Limited in his annual declaration of assets.

He is also charged with providing false information in a statutory declaration, having allegedly recklessly submitted a declaration omitting his directorship, which rendered it materially false.

Judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere has transferred the matter to Justice Bull’s Court as former Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamicas matter on stay application is also before her.

Justice Tuiqereqere says the grounds of stay application are similar.

The matter will be called before Justice Bull on 17 December.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.