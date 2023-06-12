Productivity Talk aims at enhancing Fiji's workforce

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The 2023 Breakfast Session Productivity Talk has been hailed as a timely intervention by Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

Key issues discussed at the session included improving productivity, labor market mobility, policies, and the education system for skilling people for different industries.

Turaga says productivity is the ultimate engine of growth in the global economy.

He added that raising productivity was a fundamental challenge for countries going forward, such as Fiji.

He adds that the growth effect from the interdependence between productivity, innovation, and agility can only materialize if there is firm foundational support.



This is done by improving the allocation of resources, raising the productivity level of the nation through a holistic and systematic approach to the productivity movement, and spurring technological catch-up.

The Productivity Talk was organized by the National Training and Productivity Centre in an effort to enhance the productivity of the Fijian workforce.