Pro-business push backed by new plans

The government has again assured businesses it is committed to a pro-business environment.

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel gave the assurance in Nadi.

He was speaking at the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Christmas Cocktail and Gosh Fulia Dinner.

Esrom states cutting red tape and updating systems remain key priorities. He adds that supporting local enterprises is central to government policy.

He said the private sector was the backbone of Fiji’s economy. He also credits the Nadi Chamber for its strong advocacy and leadership in the Western Division.

Esrom said the economy was on firmer ground in 2025. He points to higher private sector lending and stable foreign reserves. He also notes a growth outlook of 3.4 per cent from the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

He said government was reducing reliance on tourism and sugar. The focus is shifting to renewable energy, digital services and niche manufacturing.

Esrom also confirms increased support for micro, small and medium enterprises. He says a new strategic plan and database aim to lift their GDP contribution from 18 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030.

He adds that progress depends on strong cooperation between government and the business sector.

