PRF founder stresses on environment protection

[Source: Supplied]

Pacific Recycling Foundation will hold its annual roadside campaign this Saturday, “Stand Up in Solidarity to Protect Our Environment,” commemorating World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo says by joining forces, Fijians can make a significant impact in safeguarding the environment and oceans.

Deo says their campaign is more than an event; as it’s a call to action for every individual, community, and government to take a stand.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that participation of the youth from various schools symbolises hope and commitment as they play a key role in driving environmental stewardship.

Deo stresses that the current state of our environment demands urgent attention and substantial investment in sustainability initiatives.

He adds resources must be allocated where they are most needed, and prioritising investment in environmental sustainability will have a lasting impact.