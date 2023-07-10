President acknowledges communities support

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere ( File Photo)

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has acknowledged the existing imbalance between the police and public ratio, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement in meeting the increasing demands placed upon them.

He made this comment at the opening of the week-long Digicel Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday.

He says over the years, unfortunate circumstances have caused a rift between the police and the public, resulting in an “us versus them” mentality in some communities.

“We have to deal with the fact that there is an imbalance in the police and public ratio, and at times the police are unable to assist us as their needs cannot be stressed so much. It is through this gap that we, the public, through the communities, pull together our resources and support our police force in carrying equipment that better groups of police and divide contracts and relationships between them and the public.”

Recognizing the strain on the police force, Ratu Wiliame commended the public for their unwavering support as communities come together to bridge this gap.

He also emphasized the importance of community policing and praised the efforts of the Northern Crime Committee and attendees present, stating that their contributions are a testament to the functioning of democracy in our nation.