Pre-brief session focuses on fisheries subsidies

[ Source : Supplied ]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica organized a pre-briefing session with Fiji’s delegation on the road to the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization.

This preparatory gathering took place at Fiji’s Mission in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ahead of the scheduled MC13 which gets underway from today to the 29th of this month.

Discussions revolved around pivotal issues on the WTO conference agenda, with particular focus on negotiations concerning fisheries subsidies.

These subsidies have been identified as contributing factors to overcapacity and overfishing, necessitating careful consideration and strategic engagement from Fiji’s perspective.

Kamikamica says the primary objective of the pre-briefing session was to meticulously deliberate on Fiji’s priorities and positions in anticipation of the MC13.

He says the aim was to equip Fiji’s delegation with comprehensive readiness to effectively advocate for the interests of Fiji and the wider Pacific region during the WTO Ministerial Conference.

During the session, Kamikamica highlights the paramount importance of advancing Fiji’s trade agenda in coherence with the nation’s broader development objectives.