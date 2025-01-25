PRB Mead Road underspotlight again, two men in custody

The Public Rental Board property along Mead Road in Suva has again come under the spotlight after two men were arrested for allegations of possession of illicit drugs yesterday.

Police say a 26- and a 29-year-old man from the housing are in custody for allegations of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and resisting arrest.

It says the Southern Division Police team conducted a raid on one of the properties, and the two threw a bag toward the nearby bushes.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that the police team found a black sling bag that had three ziplocks containing white crystal substances believed to be methamphetamine and assorted cash in different notes totaling $5560.00.

The cash is believed to be proceeds of crime from the sale of illicit drugs.

Investigation is underway.