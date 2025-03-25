PRB evicts over five families

[File Photo]

The Public Rental Board has evicted more than five families this year for involvement in illegal activities including drugs and violence within PRB estates.

Responding to queries about the Mead Road unit which was under public spotlight earlier this year, following drug raids and a brawl, General Manager Timoci Naleba reiterated PRB’s commitment to ensuring a safe space for residents.

Naleba says that tenants involved in such cases are required to vacate the estate.

“We have zero tolerance for tenants who are found to have engaged in criminal activities, drugs, or violence. These types of activities are normally dealt with by PRB swiftly. Such tenants have to vacate the premises as soon as possible. We are handling serious cases involving drugs and domestic violence.”

He adds that the vetting process is fair.

Naleba says applicants, regardless of their backgrounds, even those with criminal records are given a fair chance at affordable housing.

He however says they are informed beforehand of PRB’s mandates, rules, and regulations of the estate before moving in.

“I don’t think it’s good for PRB to select people based on their background. Most of our tenants are people with very low incomes. So we’ll stick to our mandate, which is to make sure that we provide accommodation or rental flats for this segment of society.”

Naleba further says they plan to boost security in PRB estates by hiring security personnel and installing surveillance cameras.

The PRB is also collaborating with relevant stakeholders, including the police, and government, to provide training for youths and women as part of capacity-building initiatives aimed at addressing social issues.

