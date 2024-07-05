PRB collaborates with Home in Place

[Photo: Supplied]

The Public Rental Board has collaborated with Home in Place to improve capacity building through knowledge sharing for their rental properties.

This was highlighted by the general manager, Timoci Naleba.

Home in Place is one of Australia’s largest non-government social housing providers, who provide secure and affordable housing and deliver housing products for disadvantaged people.

The PRB general manager states this collaboration focuses on the efficient operation of rental residential buildings by leveraging IT systems and improving tenant management.



He adds that this partnership will also facilitate the transfer of expertise, best practices, and innovative strategies, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service delivery in the housing sector.

Naleba highlights that the partnership will reap benefits under the Vuvale partnership in not only strengthens housing management capabilities but also fosters a closer bond between Fiji and Australia while advancing SDG goals.